QC young adult events for ‘24

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

Young adults are invited to participate in a variety of activities from monthly Mass to adoration and talks this coming year. Claire Bonnstetter of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Davenport and Lydia Olson of St. Pius X Parish in Rock Island, Illinois organize events for QC Young Adult Catholics, a young adult youth group open to single and married people ages 18-35.

An Epiphany party kicks off the year Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. at St. Pius X Parish. The evening begins with adoration in the church from 7-7:45 p.m., then fellowship, food and fun in McCarthy Hall at the parish. Reservations not required, but requested for food by Jan. 1 by visiting the Facebook or Instagram pages.

Young adult Mass

On Jan. 11 and then on the first Thursday of every month, Mass will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. Fellowship, snacks and drinks follow the liturgy.

Confession-adoration

The second Thursday of the month from February through December, the group will participate in the sacrament of confession from 5-7 p.m. and adoration from 7-8 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Parish in Davenport. “We will join the Our Lady of Victory community’s holy hour,” Bonnstetter said. Food, drink and fellowship follow at a restaurant, with the location announced closer to each event.

Growing in Faith

The series Growing in Faith offers an opportunity to listen to priests, deacons and others from the Diocese of Davenport and Diocese of Peoria (Illinois) speak on a variety of topics. The program will take place the fourth Sunday of each month (except in March and December) at 4 p.m. in the upper room of Jersey Grill in Davenport. Talks will focus on theology, apologetics and other faith-based topics with time for discussion, fellowship and supper afterward, Bonnstetter said.

On Jan. 28, Father Patrick Wille, parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish in Moline, Illinois and chaplain of Alleman High School in Rock Island, will speak on the sacrament of reconciliation. He will address why Catholics go to confession and how to make a good confession and talk about the Ten Commandments, among other things.

Follow QC Catholic Young Adults for updates and new events on Instagram and Facebook. For more information on the group and activities email qc.catholic.ya@gmail.com