Poster contest winners announced

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Students at Lourdes Catholic School in Bettendorf recently participated in the Knights of Columbus’ “Keep Christ in Christmas” poster contest. The contest endeavors to engage the creative talents and imaginations of young people in hopes that they will develop a deeper understanding of the spiritual meaning of Christmas. St. Bernadette Council #15430 worked with art teacher Marie Glick to ensure all kindergarten-through-eighth-grade students had an opportunity to participate.

St. Ambrose University-Davenport art professor Kristen Quinn and her art and drawing students judged the entries. The local winners are Julia C. (kindergarten), Caden D. (1-2 grade), Aaron W. (3-4 grade), Greyson H. (5-6 grade) and Taylor C. (7-8 grade). The winning local entries will advance to the district competition and then to state, national and international competition. The winning international entries will serve as the basis for a series of new Christmas posters.

See photos of all grade-level winners on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thecatholicmessenger or at https://catholicmessenger.net/2023/12/lourdesposter/.