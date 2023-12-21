Journey together this season / Caminando juntos en este tiempo

Dear Friends in Christ,

The quiet, peaceful Nativity scene on most Christmas cards is certainly inviting! Sleeping babe in the crib, lowing cow, new parents smiling serenely and looking no worse for the wear: who couldn’t use some rest and relaxation in the midst of the busy-ness of the holidays! That’s especially true this year, with Christmas on a Monday. Napping in the hay with the animals and Christ Child sounds pretty good!

Yet, there’s more here than meets the eye. Outside of this brief moment of respite, there’s a lot of movement going on! In Luke’s Gospel, Mary travels to see Elizabeth. Later, Joseph and a very pregnant Mary make their way to Bethlehem, and the shepherds make their way from countryside to city at the invitation of angels. The newborn and his parents make their way to the temple in Jerusalem, and then return home to Nazareth. In Matthew’s Gospel, the Magi travel from distant lands to Jerusalem, only to be sent on their way to Bethlehem. The Holy Family flees to Egypt, and eventually they make their way to Nazareth. Whew!

At the Second Vatican Council, the bishops described us — the Church — as a pilgrim people, on the move, growing in holiness. While we might prefer the scene sung about in “Silent Night,” to be Church is to change, to journey together, to be synodal. Journeys can be challenging and uncomfortable; even exhausting. But they can also bring great joy, new discoveries, and the meeting of God-with-us in unexpected places. Whew!

As we continue our synodal journey this year, focusing on how we might be a more welcoming community, the Christmas story stands as a challenge and reminder. How do we welcome those who, like Joseph and Mary, come to us looking for shelter? How do we welcome those who seem quite different from us, like the Magi or shepherds, those whose looks and ways of life are unfamiliar or make us uncomfortable, recognizing that they, too, belong under this big tent that is the Church? How do we help make a home for those who, like the Holy Family, are fleeing danger in their homelands? Exhausting — but also exhilarating! That’s the Church. That’s Christmas.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Very Rev. Kenneth E. Kuntz

Diocesan Administrator of Davenport

Caminando juntos en este tiempo

Estimadas Amistades en Cristo,

¡El pesebre tranquilo y pacífico en la mayoría de las tarjetas de Navidad es ciertamente atractivo! El niño durmiendo en la cuna, una vaquita mugiendo, los padres primerizos sonriendo serenamente y extremadamente cansados: ¡a quién no le vendría bien un poco de descanso y relajación en medio del ajetreo de las vacaciones! Eso es especialmente cierto este año, con la Navidad celebrándose en lunes. ¡Dormir la siesta en el heno con los animales y el Niño Jesús suena bastante bien!

Sin embargo, aquí hay mucho más de lo que se ve. Fuera de este breve momento de respiro, ¡hay mucho movimiento! En el Evangelio de Lucas, María viaja a ver a Isabel. Más tarde, José y María, bastante avanzada en su embarazo, se dirigen a Belén, y los pastores van del campo a la ciudad por invitación de los ángeles. El recién nacido y sus padres se dirigen al Templo de Jerusalén y luego regresan a su casa en Nazaret. En el Evangelio de Mateo, los Reyes Magos viajan desde tierras lejanas a Jerusalén, solo para ser enviados en su camino a Belén. La Sagrada Familia huye a Egipto y, finalmente, se dirigen a Nazaret. ¡Vaya!

En el Concilio Vaticano II, los obispos nos describieron a nosotros, la Iglesia, como un pueblo peregrino, en movimiento, creciendo en santidad. Si bien podríamos preferir la escena sobre la que se canta en “Noche de paz”, ser Iglesia es cambiar, caminar juntos, ser sinodal. Los viajes pueden ser desafiantes e incomodos; incluso agotadores. Pero también pueden traer gran alegría, nuevos descubrimientos y el encuentro de Dios-con-nosotros en lugares inesperados. ¡Vaya!

A medida que continuamos nuestro viaje sinodal este año, centrándonos en cómo podríamos ser una comunidad más acogedora, la historia de la Navidad se erige como un desafío y un recordatorio. ¿Cómo acogemos a quienes, como José y María, vienen a nosotros en busca de refugio? ¿Cómo acoger a los que parecen muy diferentes a nosotros, como los Reyes Magos o los Pastores, aquellos cuyo aspecto y forma de vida nos son desconocidos o nos incomodan, reconociendo que también ellos pertenecen a esta gran carpa que es la Iglesia? ¿Cómo ayudamos a crear un hogar para aquellos que, como la Sagrada Familia, huyen del peligro en sus países de origen? ¡Agotador, pero también estimulante! Esa es la Iglesia. Eso es Navidad.

Sinceramente en Cristo,

Rev. Kenneth E. Kuntz

Administrador Diocesano de Davenport