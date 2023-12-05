Interfaith prayer service focuses on peace – Dec. 12

People of all faiths are invited to participate in “An Interfaith Gathering of Prayers for Peace” on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 N. Brady St., Davenport.

“We will gather for prayer, song and Scripture from a wide range of faith traditions from around the Quad-City area to reflect on the need for peace and light in this time in many different dimensions — personally, communally, societally, environmentally and geopolitically. There is a deep need for peace in our world right now. Without identifying with any political causes, we want to bring together faith communities to share a tradition and a passion for peace,” says Rev. Peter A. Pettit, teaching pastor at St. Paul Lutheran.

“We all have an interest in peace,” said the Rev. Rich Hendricks, pastor of Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities and co-founder of One Human Family of the Quad Cities. “It is said that peace begins at home and in your heart. The more we can cultivate peace within ourselves and among ourselves, the more peaceful our communities will be. After all, we all are one human family.”

“In the last few weeks, we have seen an uptick in rhetoric and some acts that were a little bit scary, from property being damaged to threatening speech,” said Lisa Killinger, outreach coordinator for the Muslim Community of the Quad Cities in Bettendorf. “That makes everyone feel unsafe, especially those who are outwardly wearing Islamic dress. This event will be different. This is an event without signs, slogans and without shouting. This will truly be about peace. We are trying to offer this event to bring light forward in a very dark time.”

“We have seen signs of hatred against Muslims and against Jews, seemingly in response to the Israel-Gaza War, here in Iowa, even here in the Quad-Cities,” said Rabbi Linda Bertenthal of Temple Emanuel and Congregation Beth Israel, Davenport. “Our sharing of prayer, Scripture and song is intended to build a communal commitment to seeking peace and pursuing it. We seek to create an interfaith community that not only manifests respect and loving kindness for all peace-seeking people, but also proactively works to build a community that will not tolerate acts of hate against anyone.”

This service is an invitation to all “who are willing to leave the polarization and politics outside and look at the different aspects of peace through the areas of compassion, healing, respect, restoration, unity and hope,” Rev. Pettit said.

For more information, contact St. Paul Lutheran Church at (563) 326-3547.