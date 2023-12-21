Fr. Connolly to retire Jan. 15

Father Paul Connolly, 72, a priest for 40 years, will retire Jan. 15.

Born in New York, he moved with his family to the Quad Cities where he graduated from Lourdes Memorial School-Bettendorf and Assumption High School-Davenport. He then studied at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa before entering the seminary. He taught physical education to students in grades kindergarten through five and was a wrestling and softball coach for the WACO Community School District.

He completed theology studies at St. Paul Seminary-St. Paul, Minnesota. On June 11, 1983 Bishop Gerald O’Keefe ordained Father Connolly to the priesthood at Our Lady of Lourdes Church-Bettendorf.

Father Connolly served at Sacred Heart Parish-Clinton; Holy Family Parish-Daven­port; St. Boniface Par­ish-Farmington and St. Mary Parish-String Prair­ie. He also served at Assumption High School-Davenport; St. Joseph Parish-East Pleasant Plain; St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish-Richland; All Saints Parish-Keokuk; St. Joseph Parish-Montrose; St. Joseph Parish-DeWitt and St. Anne Parish-Welton. He currently serves as pastor at St. Alphonsus Parish-Mount Pleasant.