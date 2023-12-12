Finding room at the inn – Dec 2023

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

The Hispanic tradition of Las Posadas begins Dec. 16 and continues through Dec. 24. Las Posadas is the re-enactment of Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter. Each evening typically begins with recitation of the rosary. Participants with roles in the re-enactment sing and journey from one place to another, such as a parish hall, home or neighborhood, asking for a place to stay until someone welcomes them. The songs turn joyous at that point. Afterward, participants often gather for treats, snacks or a meal of traditional Hispanic foods, sponsored by families.

Here is a list of Las Posadas taking place in the Diocese of Davenport, as provided to The Catholic Messenger:

Columbus Junction: St. Joseph Parish will host Las Posadas in Spanish Dec. 16-18 and Dec. 20-23 at 6:30 p.m. Bilingual Posadas will take place Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. On Dec. 20, a Christmas program will take place during that time, sponsored by Father Guillermo Trevino and the religious sisters in residence.

Davenport: St. Anthony Parish is hosting a bilingual Mass Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m. with Las Posadas to follow in the parish center. Spanish Posadas will be celebrated Dec. 17-23 at 6 p.m. in the parish center.

Iowa City: St. Patrick Parish is hosting Las Posadas Dec. 16-23 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the social hall. Music and rosary prayer are bilingual. Enjoy a piñata, food and drink each evening.

Muscatine: Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish is hosting Las Posadas in Spanish Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in Gannon Hall.

Ottumwa: St. Mary of the Visitation Parish and St. Patrick Parish will celebrate Las Posadas in Spanish Dec. 16-19 and Dec. 21-23 from 6-7:30 p.m. at St. Mary. Bilingual Posadas will take place Dec. 20 from 6-7:30 p.m. at St. Patrick.

Washington: St. James Parish will host Las Posadas in the church Dec. 16-22 at 7 p.m. in Spanish. Light refreshments and aguinaldos will follow in Tobin Hall. On Dec. 23 at 7 p.m., meet in the church for Las Posadas, then go to the gym for a meal, piñata and singing “Happy Birthday” to Jesus.

West Liberty: St. Joseph Parish is hosting Las Posadas Dec. 16-20 and Dec. 22-23 in Spanish. Bilingual Posadas will take place Dec. 21.