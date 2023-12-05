Calendar of Events

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Nov. 4 – Dec. 16
Davenport — Father Bill Kneemiller will host a “Love Your Bible” program at HyVee on Rockingham Road on Saturday mornings following 8 a.m. Mass at St. Alphonsus Parish. Note: the Nov. 18 program will take place at Holy Family Parish following Mass. Email questions to kneemillerw@diodav.org.

Dec. 7
Online — The diocesan Social Action Office is hosting a Lunch and Learn on the Farm Bill and supplemental nutrition support from noon-1 p.m. over Zoom. Go to www.davenportdiocese.org/
lunch-and-learn to register.

Dec. 8-9
Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting an overnight retreat, “What the Caregiver Needs to Care for Creation,” from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Saturday with Father Mike Schaab. Cost is $85 and includes meals and lodging. Register at www.theprairieretreat.org, call (563) 374-1092 or email opretreat@chmiowa.org.

Dec. 10
Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting an Advent retreat, “The Created Tension,” from noon-4 p.m. with Ken Novak. Learn how to hold the tension of living to unfold the truth of your life. Cost is $25. Register at www.theprairieretreat.org, call (563) 374-1092 or email
opretreat@chmiowa.org.

Dec. 12
Bettendorf — Our Lady of Lourdes Knights of Columbus are hosting a blood drive from 4-7 p.m. in the Lourdes school gym. Call (563) 359-0345 to schedule an appointment.

Dec. 13
Clinton — A discussion on Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will take place at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is not mandatory, but interested attendees are encouraged to register by contacting Marsha Thrall at mthrall@clintonfranciscans.com. This event is co-sponsored by the Franciscan Peace Center, a ministry of the Clinton Franciscans.

Dec. 16
Davenport — A family Bible breakfast will take place after 8 a.m. Mass at Holy Family Parish. The event will include free breakfast, Bible study, a discussion on Christmas and a Christmas party.
Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting “Biblical Reflection for Spiritual Enrichment’ with professor Matthew J.M. Coomber from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Learn what the Bible reveals about the nature of God and the relationship God wishes to cultivate with us. Fee is $35 and includes lunch. Register at www.theprairieretreat.org, call (563) 374-1092 or send an email to opretreat@chmiowa.org.

Holy hours for vocations will take place at the following locations in December:
Dec. 14: St. Mary Parish, Sigourney, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 21: Holy Trinity Parish, Keota, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 26: St. Joseph Parish, North English, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 28: St. Joseph Church, East Pleasant Plain, 6:30 p.m.

July 17-24, 2024
Indianapolis — The 10th National Eucharistic Congress will take place June 17-21, 2024 as part of the three-year National Catholic Revival. The Diocese of Davenport received 250 discounted tickets at $200 each; these will be available on a first come, first served basis — limit 2 per person — and are available now. For more information, including how to request these discounted tickets, go to www.davenportdiocese.org/
national-eucharistic-congress-2024. Tickets for the National Eucharistic Congress are available to the public through the National Revival website (www.eucharisticcongress.org/), and will cost $350 per person.

ONGOING

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center hosts a bi-weekly podcast, The “Center.” Join host Marsha Thrall in exploring how active nonviolence and peacemaking are necessary and transformative practices within everyday life. Listen at https://clintonfranciscans.com or on your favorite podcasting app. Please note that the views expressed are individual views that do not necessarily reflect the views of the Clinton Franciscans.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye and Bishop Thomas Zinkula. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) is seeking donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products to distribute to persons in need. A detailed list is available at https://tinyurl.com/ mpfy86r7. Drop off at HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center at 525 Fillmore St. in Davenport. Donors may also purchase items from HHSI’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/yc6fs9kj. To make a one-time or recurring donation go to https://humilityhomesandservices-bloom.kindful.com/.

Davenport — Father Bill Kneemiller is hosting a second-hand sale of antique tricycles, antique farm tools and 10 double-pane exterior windows to raise money for the Holy Land Military Rosary project. Contact Father Kneemiller at (563) 321-0124 for more information.

Natural Family Planning courses
Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

