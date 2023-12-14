A time to give thanks

For The Catholic Messenger

RICHLAND — Ss. Joseph & Cabrini Parish in East Pleasant Plain/Richland honored its oldest-known parishioner during the fall harvest brunch potluck celebrated last month.

Darlene Baldosier, 97, who was born in 1926, received the sacraments of baptism, Eucharist, confirmation and marriage at St. Joseph Parish. The parish merged decades later with St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Parish to become Ss. Joseph & Cabrini Parish. Baldosier taught elementary school and served as a catechist.

While visiting Baldosier at the care facility where she resides, parishioner Carol Robison noticed that Baldosier’s recliner needed replacement. Robison shared that observation with the parish council. That information led to the purchase of a new recliner for Baldosier with donations from the brunch and other sources. The Altar & Rosary Society purchased the new recliner.

The heritage of St Joseph & Cabrini Parish is one of rural farms and small communities. The two churches of St. Joseph and St. Francis Xavier Cabrini merged in 2008, combining many families into one Catholic parish. In 2023, the parish celebrated 121 years as a Catholic community.