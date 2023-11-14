Sister Miller was an educator

Sister Jeanne Mary Miller, BVM, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, died Nov. 5.

She was born Nov. 22, 1936 in Seattle to John and Helen (Grummett) Miller. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1955 from St. Charles Parish, North Hollywood, California. She professed first vows Feb. 3, 1958 and final vows July 16, 1963.

Sister Miller ministered as an elementary teacher and education center volunteer in the Diocese of Davenport in Iowa City. She also served as an elementary teacher in Chicago; Berwyn, Illinois; Kauai, Hawaii; and Tujunga, California, where she also served as director of parish ministries.

Her funeral was held Nov. 8 in the Mary Frances Clarke Chapel at Mount Carmel Bluffs. Burial followed at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Send memorials to Sisters of Charity, BVM, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.