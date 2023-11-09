Podcast: Meet the new Diocesan Administrator!

The Catholic Messenger

In the latest Catholic Messenger Conversations podcast, Father Ken Kuntz talks about his ministry and spirituality and how both shape his new role as Diocesan Administrator.

Speaking with host Barb Arland-Fye Nov. 6 at KALA studios on the St. Ambrose University campus in Davenport, Father Kuntz recalled his days as a student there. He was among 62 seminarians studying at the university in the fall of 1969. “In those days, we had a lot of guys coming up from Nashville, Tennessee., because the Bishop of Nashville had been a graduate of St. Ambrose.”

He was ordained to the priesthood in 1977 and served two, multi-year associate pastor assignments, as was customary at the time. He appreciated the opportunity to learn from seasoned priests. He became a pastor in 1986 and shared memories of his first assignments with podcast listeners.

His longest assignment was at St. Mary Parish in Iowa City, where he served as pastor for 16 years. He also spent 12 years as pastor of Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton. “I have just been greatly blessed with my assignments,” big and small, he said.

Father Kuntz reflected on the joys and challenges of serving on the Priests’ Personnel Board from 1987-96. Priest shortages have made matching priests and parishes more difficult than in the past, he believes. “I think the priests of today are working much harder than when I was first ordained, simply because of all of the added responsibilities. In some cases, you might have four parishes,” he said.

Father Kuntz currently lives in Coralville, near family.

To listen to this and other Catholic Messenger Conversations podcasts, Go to www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or find Catholic Messenger Conversations on your favorite podcasting app.