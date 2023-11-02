Letters to the Editor – Nov. 2, 2023

Book program encourages dialogue

To the Editor:

As I look over The Catholic Messenger’s events calendar each week, I’m very impressed by an ongoing book study program hosted by St. Anthony Parish in Davenport.

The program’s participants study the challenges of our time, such as climate, unacceptable work conditions, homelessness, etc. Their book selection: from “Pacem in Terris” (Pope John XXIII) to “American Carnage” (Fred Guttenberg) to the “Psychology of Christian Nationalism” (Pamela Cooper-White) has been filling a gap in parish adult education that urgently needs filling.

Along with retreats and bazaars, it’s good to see parishes offering their members the opportunity to study and discuss peaceful ways to deal with the evil of violence in conjunction with the Christian message of peace within, at home and abroad.

Sally McMillan

Iowa City