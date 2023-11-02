Knights support special needs, food pantry

The Catholic Messenger

LONG GROVE — The St. Ann Knights of Columbus (KofC) council donated more than $25,000 to two organizations from the Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (formerly known as the Tootsie Roll Drive) and the North Scott Food Pantry Golf Outing.

Since 2009, the KofCs have donated more than $74,500 to local special needs programs. This year, the KofCs raised $6,000 with the help of St. Ann parishioners and North Scott students with special needs and their teachers.

The group distributed the proceeds to various North Scott Schools’ special needs programs: $1,740 (high school); $1,370 (junior high); $1,370 (elementary schools); and $709.40 to Scott County Special Olympics and $576.60 to Iowa State Special Olympics. The drive’s supporters included St. Ann Parish, North Scott Hy-Vee, and Casey’s General Stores in Eldridge and Park View, and North Scott schools.

The KofCs raised $19,500 from the 15th annual North Scott Food Pantry Golf Outing Sept. 10 — the largest amount ever since the event began in 2009. Since that time, the KofCs have donated more than $165,000 to the North Scott Food Pantry.

The event’s planners included Matt Costello, Joe Hutson, Jeff Van DeCasteele, Jeff Nagle and Rick Baughman. Richard Bechert, Wayne Pacha, Jeff Liske, Dan Ferry and John Loussaert spearheaded the meal following the outing. The KofCs gave special recognition to Costello for his persistent effort to secure sponsors annually for the worthwhile events.