Keokuk Catholic teacher wins award

KEOKUK — Stacie Sheppard, who teaches art in grades pre-kindergarten to fifth grade at Keokuk Catholic, was one of three Outstanding Educator Award winners selected by the McDonald’s in the city.

One of her students nominated the second-year teacher. The student’s guardian wrote in the nomination form that Sheppard “has taught all the students at Keokuk Catholic about artists, their art, their styles, their mediums and how each artist is completely different, yet still valued.”

Every student at Keokuk Catholic “has learned art history and created their own masterpieces replicating the style and medium of famous artists.” The students “come away from art with a new appreciation of art and a new confidence in their own art.” Their teacher “fostered a love of art among all students.”

Sheppard said, “I’m so blessed to be a part of the KCS family. Being nominated as an outstanding educator by one of my students means everything to me. Receiving an award recognizing the teaching profession is such an honor!”