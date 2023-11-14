Page updated Nov 14, 2023

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Nov. 4 – Dec. 16

Davenport — Father Bill Kneemiller will host a “Love Your Bible” program at HyVee on Rockingham Road on Saturday mornings following 8 a.m. Mass at St. Alphonsus Parish. Note: the Nov. 18 program will take place at Holy Family Parish following Mass. Email questions to kneemillerw@diodav.org.

Nov. 18

Davenport — Holy Family Parish is hosting a family Bible breakfast following the 8 a.m. Mass.

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Parish will host its annual holiday bazaar and bake sale from 8-11 a.m. Offerings include crafts, bakery items, attic treasures, kolaches and cinnamon rolls. Enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee with your kolache or roll purchase.

Nov. 20

Online — Our Lady of the Prairie is hosting Pathways to the Divine 6-8 p.m. Explore the core and depth of one of the world’s religions, honoring difference among faiths and emphasizing similarities. This month’s program will focus on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Go to www.theprairieretreat.org, email olpretreat@chmiowa.org or call (563) 374-1092 to register.

Nov. 26

Davenport — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is coming to downtown Davenport Nov. 26 at 5:45 p.m. The lighted train will stop at the Florentine Parking Lot at the Freight House. Spectators are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or money donations to support Churches United’s hunger ministry, which provides food to 22 food pantries, a hot meal site and a domestic violence shelter.

Churches United of the Quad City Area is an ecumenical coalition of Quad-City area churches helping to feed the hungry, offer emergency assistance to those in crisis, and provide a transitional housing program for women and children who are victims of domestic violence or human trafficking. For more information, contact Betsy Vanausdeln at bvanausdeln@cuqca.org or by phone at (563) 332-5002.

Nov. 28

Davenport — A St. Joseph’s Men’s Group meeting will take place at Holy Family Church at 6 p.m. All men between 18 and 35 are invited.

Nov. 29

Rock Island, Ill. — A program, “The Weight of Pride and Wings of Humility,” will take place at St. Pius X Parish. The evening begins with Mass at 5:30 p.m. followed by a light supper and presentations at McCarthy Hall at 6:30 p.m. Speakers are Jerry Schroeder of the Quad Cities GK Chesterson Society and Joe Hebert, political science professor at St. Ambrose University in Davenport. The evening is intended to shed light on current conflicts in contemporary culture and will offer suggestions about how Catholics can cultivate greater humility as a response to these concerns. There is no cost to attend.

Nov. 30

Online — A retreat with Sister Lillian Stevens, “God Does Extraordinary Things Through Ordinary People,” will take place at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat from 6-8 p.m. Listen to people who have overcome great circumstances in their lives to show that God is with us. Register at www.theprairieretreat.org, email olpretreat@chmiowa.org or call (563) 374-1092.

Dec. 1

Grinnell — St. Mary Parish is hosting “No Room at the Inn,” a display of more than 100 nativities from around the world, in the church hall from 3-7 p.m. Cookies, cider, coffee and music will be provided. There is no cost to attend but free will donations will be accepted for St. Joseph Family Shelter in Des Moines, Iowa, Mid Iowa Community Association and area ministerial associations for sheltering needs.

Dec. 1-2

Rock Island, Ill. — Benet House Retreat Center at St. Mary Monastery is hosting an Advent retreat, “Come Seek the Quiet,” from 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1 through 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Cost is $140 for a single room, $105 for commuters. Meals and materials included. Find more information and sign up for this and other retreats at www.smmsisters.org/

retreats or call (309) 283-2108.

Dec. 2

Buffalo — St. Peter Church is hosting its annual cookie walk from 9-11 a.m. Purchase boxes of homemade Christmas cookies for $12. Santa will be available for photo ops.

Indianola, Iowa — St. Thomas Aquinas Parish is hosting a cookie walk and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to noon.

Dec. 3

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is presenting a holiday extravaganza at 3 p.m. in the church. The free musical program will feature themed performances from the St. Anthony English Chorale, St. Anthony’s Spanish Chorale, the Ukulele Band, and the Youth Choir. A dessert reception will follow.

Solon — St. Bridget Church, Nolan Settlement, is hosting a Christmas party at 2136 St. Bridget’s Road NE. Doors open at noon and the program will begin at 1 p.m. Mary Grace Ellison will sing, and Santa will make an appearance. Bring a favorite Christmas treat to share.

July 17-24, 2024

Indianapolis — The 10th National Eucharistic Congress will take place June 17-21, 2024 as part of the three-year National Catholic Revival. The Diocese of Davenport received 250 discounted tickets at $200 each; these will be available on a first come, first served basis — limit 2 per person — and are available now. For more information, including how to request these discounted tickets, go to www.davenportdiocese.org/

national-eucharistic-congress-2024. Tickets for the National Eucharistic Congress are available to the public through the National Revival website (www.eucharisticcongress.org/), and will cost $350 per person.

ONGOING

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center hosts a bi-weekly podcast, The “Center.” Join host Marsha Thrall in exploring how active nonviolence and peacemaking are necessary and transformative practices within everyday life. Listen at https://clintonfranciscans.com or on your favorite podcasting app. Please note that the views expressed are individual views that do not necessarily reflect the views of the Clinton Franciscans.

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting an October book study of “The Psychology of Christian Nationalism: Why People Are Drawn and How to Talk Across the Divide” Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. in the parish center. Contact nancjstone52@gmail.com with questions.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye and Bishop Thomas Zinkula. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) is seeking donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products to distribute to persons in need. A detailed list is available at https://tinyurl.com/ mpfy86r7. Drop off at HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center at 525 Fillmore St. in Davenport. Donors may also purchase items from HHSI’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/yc6fs9kj. To make a one-time or recurring donation go to https://humilityhomesandservices-bloom.kindful.com/.

Davenport — Father Bill Kneemiller is hosting a second-hand sale of antique tricycles, antique farm tools and 10 double-pane exterior windows to raise money for the Holy Land Military Rosary project. Contact Father Kneemiller at (563) 321-0124 for more information.

GriefShare programs

GriefShare is a 13-week grief support group program focusing on important grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. Confidentiality is very much a part of the GriefShare program.

Our Lady of Victory-Davenport’s Grief Support group sessions begin Sept. 5 from 1-2:30 p.m. in the gathering space meeting room. Please call the parish office at (563) 391-4245 to register. Fee is $10 for workbooks.

St. John Vianney-Bettendorf’s program is held on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. beginning Sept. 10 at St. John Vianney Parish and continues each Sunday through Dec. 10. To register, please go to Grief share.org, select find a group, select St. John Vianney and sign up. Cost is $20, which includes the book and is payable at the first class. Questions, email health@sjvbett.org or call (563) 332-7910, ext. 122.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.