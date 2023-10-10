Infant loss remembrance service – Oct. 14, 2023

DAVENPORT — Genesis Spiritual Care will host Open Arms, the annual remembrance service for families who have experienced a miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss, on Oct. 14. The service will take place at 10 a.m. inside the mausoleum at Oakdale Memorial Gardens.

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Sunday, Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. “We want to acknowledge these families’ loss and grief and offer our love and support through the Open Arms Service,” said Rev. Linda Hunsaker, Genesis Medical Center chaplain. “We at Genesis hope the Open Arms service can support these families.”

For more information about the Open Arms Remembrance, call (563) 421-7970 or email mcclellanj@genesishealth.com.

