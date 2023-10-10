Ethicist Father Pacholczyk to speak in Davenport -Oct. 21, 2023

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Celebration of a White Mass in appreciation for Catholics with a vocation in health care will take place Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Afterwards, Father Tad Pacholczyk, a senior ethicist at the National Catholic Bioethics Center in Philadelphia, will speak on “The Ethics of the Transgender Question” in Denning Hall. He is a priest of the Diocese of Fall River, Massachusetts.

“We’re very excited about this,” said Dr. Tim Millea, president of the St. Thomas Aquinas Guild of the Quad Cities and a member of St. Paul the Apostle Parish. “Over the past few years, in my various roles within the Catholic Medical Association, I’ve gotten to know Father Tad, which helped get his ‘yes’ for our White Mass.”

Father Bruce DeRammelaere, pastor of St. Paul the Apostle, will preside at the Mass.