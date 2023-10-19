Community celebrates the Season of Creation

The Catholic Messenger

CLINTON — During the Season of Creation, the Clinton Franciscan community reflected prayerfully on their relationship with God and all of creation, participated in hands-on projects focused on biodiversity and joined in advocacy opportunities.

The ecumenical Season of Creation is an annual period of praise, prayer and action to celebrate the wonder of how the world was made and to reclaim the theology of its making. The season began Sept. 1 with the World Day of Prayer and concluded Oct. 4, the Feast of St. Francis.

The Clinton Franciscans hosted two prayer services incorporating the 2023 theme, “Let Justice and Peace Flow.” The services took place at The Canticle, home of the Sisters of St. Francis. Community members living outside the area were able to access prayer resources online and participate remotely.

Community members collected seeds from the flowerbeds and garden at The Canticle to give to the Seed Lending Library at the Clinton Public Library. They donated three types of sunflower seeds and the seeds from Black-Eyed Susans, Coneflowers, Zinnias, Spider Flowers and Dwarf Zinnias.

Sisters made bird feeders from fallen pinecones, peanut butter and birdseed. They hung the pinecone feeders in trees throughout The Canticle grounds to draw attention to and feed the various birds in the area. Sisters gathered flowers and leaves from the prairie and landscaping and made pressed floral bookmarks, which they distributed to the congregation’s monthly benefactors.

The Clinton Franciscans, through the efforts of the Franciscan Peace Center, urged citizens to contact Congress to support a just Farm Bill that strengthens SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Food Assistance Program), maintains international programs against hunger, supports family farmers, and addresses climate change. Canticle residents signed and mailed postcards to members of Congress and shared an online letter campaign from the Midwest Franciscan Justice Promoters with the public.