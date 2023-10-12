Celebrate the mission of the Church /Celebrar la misión de la Iglesia

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

World Mission Sunday, the annual worldwide Eucharistic celebration of the mission of the Church, will take place on Oct. 22 this year. Pope Francis asks us to reflect on this year’s theme: “Hearts on fire, feet on the move” (cf. Lk 24:13-35). The Holy Father shares his zeal in drawing attention to images of the two disciples on the road to Emmaus. First, they reflect that their hearts burned within. Second, their eyes are opened when they realize it was the Lord who had walked with them. Finally, there is the image of “feet on the move.” The disciples are propelled by the Holy Spirit to go and share the Good News with all the world!

World Mission Sunday provides us with this opportunity. We can speak about our faith and respond to our missionary call through prayer, participation in the Eucharist, and giving generously to this collection. Our gifts support and sustain priests, religious and lay pastoral leaders in more than 1,100 mission dioceses in Asia, Africa, the Pacific Islands and parts of Latin America and Europe. They proclaim the Gospel, build the Church, serve the poor, and speak of our shared faith around the world.

Every year in our diocese, we receive nearly 100 requests from mission dioceses, religious orders and Church-related groups to come and speak in our parishes. Unfortunately, we are able to extend an invitation to only 14 groups in any given year. The World Mission Sunday collection benefits those who cannot make their appeal in person.

In the past few months, I have traveled to Viet Nam and Guatemala. I have seen our Catholic faith alive and well in these two countries, due in part to the generosity of fellow Catholics by way of World Mission Sunday. May we be like the two disciples on the road to Emmaus. May our hearts burn within as we hear of the mission work being undertaken. May our eyes be open to seeing that this work is our work too, as we support them in prayer and donations. And may our feet be on the move, as we share our baptismal call to mission work, especially with our youth.

Grateful for your generosity, I ask for your support through prayer and sacrifice on World Mission Sunday and throughout the year as you are able.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport

Celebrar la misión de la Iglesia

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo:

El Domingo Mundial de las Misiones será el 22 de octubre. El Papa Francisco nos pide que reflexionemos sobre: “Corazones en llamas, pies en movimiento” (Parafraseando Lc. 24,13-35). El Santo Padre comparte su celo llamando la atención sobre las imágenes de los dos discípulos en el camino de Emaús. Primero, reflexionan que sus corazones ardían por dentro. En segundo lugar, sus ojos se abren cuando se dan cuenta de que era el Señor quien había caminado con ellos. Por último, está la imagen de los “pies en movimiento”. ¡Los discípulos son impulsados por el Espíritu Santo a ir y compartir la Buena Nueva con todo el mundo!

La Domingo Mundial de las Misiones nos brinda esta oportunidad. Podemos hablar de nuestra fe y responder a nuestro llamado misionero a través de la oración, la participación en la Eucaristía y la generosidad en esta colecta. Nuestras donaciones apoyan y sostienen a sacerdotes, religiosos y líderes pastorales en más de 1,100 diócesis misioneras en Asia, África, las Islas del Pacifico y partes de América Latina y Europa. Proclaman el Evangelio, edifican la Iglesia, sirven a los pobres y hablan de nuestra fe compartida en todo el mundo.

Cada año en nuestra diócesis, recibimos cerca de 100 solicitudes de diócesis misioneras, órdenes religiosas y grupos relacionados con la Iglesia para celebrar y predicar en nuestras parroquias. Desafortunadamente, solo podemos extender una invitación a 14 grupos en un año determinado. La colecta del Domingo Mundial de las Misiones beneficia a aquellos que no pueden hacer su llamamiento en persona.

En los últimos meses he viajado a Viet Nam y Guatemala. He visto nuestra fe católica viva y creciendo en estos dos países, debido en parte a la generosidad de nuestros compañeros católicos a través del Domingo Mundial de las Misiones. Que seamos como los dos discípulos en el camino a Emaús. Que nuestros corazones ardan por dentro al enterarnos de la obra misionera que se está llevando a cabo. Que nuestros ojos estén abiertos para ver que este trabajo es también nuestro trabajo, además de apoyar con oraciones y donaciones. Y que nuestros pies estén en movimiento, mientras compartimos nuestro llamado bautismal a la obra misionera, especialmente con nuestros jóvenes.

Agradecido por su generosidad, les pido su apoyo a través de la oración y el sacrificio en el Domingo Mundial de las Misiones y durante todo el año en la medida de sus posibilidades.

Sinceramente en Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Thomas R. Zinkula

Obispo de Davenport