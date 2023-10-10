Page updated Oct. 10, 2023

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Oct. 14

Iowa City — Sidewalk Advocates for Life training will take place from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish. RSVP at JCRTL.org.

Oct. 15

Iowa City — Pro-life storytime and activities will take place from 2-3 p.m. in Iowa City Public Library room A.

Oct. 21

Davenport — St. Thomas Aquinas Guild of the Quad Cities White Mass begins at 9 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Parish. Following Mass, Father Ted Pacholczyk will speak in Denning Hall. Father Pacholczyk is an expert in multiple areas of medical science and ethics, and serves as the Senior Ethicist at the National Catholic Bioethics Center (NCBC).

Oct. 22

Iowa City — Newman Catholic Student Center is hosting a White Mass at 6 p.m. to honor health care professionals. Light refreshments and a reception will follow.

Oct. 22-24

Long Grove — St. Ann Parish is hosting a parish mission with presenter Father Ron Hoye from St. Louis. The mission will blend story, laughter, reflection and Scripture into a 50 minute, all ages presentation each evening at 7 p.m.

Oct. 26

DAVENPORT — A showing of “Hesburgh,” a documentary about Father Theodore Hesburgh, will take place at Sacred Heart Cathedral Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will follow. This event serves as a kickoff to National Black Catholic History Month, which begins Nov. 1. The screening is sponsored by the Sacred Heart Cathedra-St. Martin de Porres Society and the Notre Dame Club of the Quad Cities.

Oct. 28-29

Iowa City — St. Patrick Needleworkers are hosting their annual parish bazaar and bake sale in the church hall before and after Masses (4:30 p.m. Saturday; 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Sunday).

Oct. 29

Richmond — Holy Trinity Church is hosting a drive-through fall dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for a free-will donation. Meals include a meat entree, sides and pie. Festivities include a bake sale, online auction and more. Proceeds will be allocated toward building improvements such as roofing and stained glass window restoration.

Nov. 4

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish is hosting a Women’s Morning Retreat from 8 a.m.-noon. Catholic life coach and podcaster Janet Quinlan will lead the retreat. Register at www.stpatsic.com by Oct. 21. Contact Mila with questions at mmwgrady@gmail.com.

Solon — A Culture of Life dinner, “What Nobody Told You About Contraceptives,” will take place at St. Mary Parish. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m., and a presentation by Stacy McVary, philanthropy director of Human Life International, will take place at 7 p.m. Go to www.solonstmary.org for more information and to register. Onsite childcare is available with advanced registration.

Nov. 4-5

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish is hosting its Christmas Carousel Bazaar in the John F. Kennedy school gym/cafeteria (behind the church) Nov. 4 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Browse handmade or homemade items, purchase food items from the candy shop and bake shop, and purchase breakfast or lunch.

Nov. 11

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting its annual craft sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the school gym. Festivities include raffles, coffee and homemade cinnamon rolls, and lunch for purchase. To participate as a vendor contact Liz at (563) 322-2424.

SEASON OF CREATION EVENTS

The ecumenical Season of Creation is an annual period of praise, prayer and action to celebrate the wonder of how the world was made and to reclaim the theology of its making. The season began Sept. 1 with the World Day of Prayer and extends through Oct. 4, the Feast of St. Francis.

Local events include:

Oct. 4: Celebrate the Feast of St Francis at St. Thomas More Parish in Coralville with a talk and discussion by Father Bud Grant at 6:30 p.m. He will discuss environmental theology from St. Francis to Pope Francis. Guests will discuss what makes care for creation Catholic, the meaning of ecological spirituality, and individual and community action steps.

Holy Hours for Life in October

A Holy Hour for Life will take place at the following parishes to commemorate Respect Life Month.

Oct. 12: St. Mary-Sigourney, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 19: Holy Trinity-Keota, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 24: St. Joseph-East Pleasant Plain, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 26: St. Joseph-North English, 6:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Prairie retreats

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is a ministry of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary located in rural east central Iowa on a 200-acre native grass prairie woodland along the Wapsipinicon River. Upcoming events include:

Oct. 18, Cultivating Self-Compassion, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Come to the Prairie to learn practical ways to let go of your inner critic and experience self-compassion. Fee is $35 and includes lunch.

Register for these and other retreats at

olpretreat@chmiowa.org or call (563) 374-1092.

July 17-24, 2024

Indianapolis — The 10th National Eucharistic Congress will take place June 17-21, 2024 as part of the three-year National Catholic Revival. The Diocese of Davenport received 250 discounted tickets at $200 each; these will be available on a first come, first served basis — limit 2 per person — and are available now. For more information, including how to request these discounted tickets, go to www.davenportdiocese.org/

national-eucharistic-congress-2024. Tickets for the National Eucharistic Congress are available to the public through the National Revival website (www.eucharisticcongress.org/), and will cost $350 per person.

ONGOING

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center hosts a bi-weekly podcast, The “Center.” Join host Marsha Thrall in exploring how active nonviolence and peacemaking are necessary and transformative practices within everyday life. Listen at https://clintonfranciscans.com or on your favorite podcasting app. Please note that the views expressed are individual views that do not necessarily reflect the views of the Clinton Franciscans.

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting an October book study of “The Psychology of Christian Nationalism: Why People Are Drawn and How to Talk Across the Divide” Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. in the parish center. Contact nancjstone52@gmail.com with questions.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye and Bishop Thomas Zinkula. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) is seeking donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products to distribute to persons in need. A detailed list is available at https://tinyurl.com/ mpfy86r7. Drop off at HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center at 525 Fillmore St. in Davenport. Donors may also purchase items from HHSI’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/yc6fs9kj. To make a one-time or recurring donation go to https://humilityhomesandservices-bloom.kindful.com/.

Davenport — Father Bill Kneemiller is hosting a second-hand sale of antique tricycles, antique farm tools and 10 double-pane exterior windows to raise money for the Holy Land Military Rosary project. Contact Father Kneemiller at (563) 321-0124 for more information.

GriefShare programs

GriefShare is a 13-week grief support group program focusing on important grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. Confidentiality is very much a part of the GriefShare program.

Our Lady of Victory-Davenport’s Grief Support group sessions begin Sept. 5 from 1-2:30 p.m. in the gathering space meeting room. Please call the parish office at (563) 391-4245 to register. Fee is $10 for workbooks.

St. John Vianney-Bettendorf’s program is held on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. beginning Sept. 10 at St. John Vianney Parish and continues each Sunday through Dec. 10. To register, please go to Grief share.org, select find a group, select St. John Vianney and sign up. Cost is $20, which includes the book and is payable at the first class. Questions, email health@sjvbett.org or call (563) 332-7910, ext. 122.