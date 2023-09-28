Franciscan Peace Center’s Just Living Festival is Oct. 1

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

CLINTON — Community organizations will come together to celebrate diversity, foster unity and inspire positive social change and sustainability at the Just Living Festival Oct. 1.

The all-ages event will take place at The Canticle, home of the Sisters of St. Francis, from 1-4 p.m. “We hope that everyone who participates comes away with inspiration for how we can live in peace with one another and the Earth,” said Jennifer Kryszak, director of strategic planning. Guests can participate in children’s activities and crafts, listen to music and learn more about eco-friendly, equitable lifestyles and consumer choices.

The festival is an outpouring of the commitment the Clinton Franciscans made two years ago to enact the goals and vision expressed in Pope Francis’ environmental encyclical, Laudato Si’. It also incorporates the Sisters’ commitment to nonviolence.

The Franciscan Peace Center, a ministry of the Clinton Franciscans, is co-hosting the event with the Clinton Public Library and the Sawmill Museum. Each organization will offer resources to guests. The Sawmill Museum booth includes an eco-friendly craft and a giant game of Jenga.

The Clintones women’s choir will perform songs from 2-2:45 p.m. that fit with the event’s theme. A St. Francis and the Wolf of Gubbio puppet show will take place every half-hour starting at 1:15 p.m. and Living Peace 365 will hand out kids’ books that focus on Black community leaders and anti-racism. Volunteers from the Clinton Franciscans’ Share Our Sandwiches program will discuss food insecurity and how people can get involved in this ministry. Guests will also see a variety of exhibits related to art, gardening, and fair-trade chocolate and single-use plastics.

The Clinton Franciscans hope the festival will be a fun-filled, community-building experience. “It will be great to welcome people to The Canticle property, highlight how the Clinton Franciscan family lives out our commitment to nonviolence and peace-making, and continue to nurture relationships with our community partners,” Kryszak said.