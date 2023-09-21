DIRECTOR OF MUSIC AND LITURGY NEWMAN CATHOLIC STUDENT CENTER THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA IOWA CITY, ia

The Newman Catholic Student Center at The University of Iowa is searching to fill the position of Director of Liturgical Music. The Newman Center serves students at The University of Iowa for the purpose of making disciples for the Church and the world. Bachelor’s degree in music or equivalent education and experience, two plus years in music and liturgical ministry. This is a part-time position. Competitive salary commensurate with education and experience. A full job description and application instructions are available on our website: www.iowacatholic.org. Questions may be directed to: Ronda Lipsius; ronda@newman-ic.org Deadline to apply is September 25, 2023.

