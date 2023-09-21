Bookkeeper for The Catholic Messenger and/or St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church

The Diocese of Davenport is looking for a self-motivated and energetic candidate for the Bookkeeper positions in The Catholic Messenger and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. A candidate could work part-time for either location or full-time at both locations (20 hours per week at each location).

This position manages accounts receivable, accounts payable, deposits, reconciliation through QuickBooks, generate general ledger reports, journal entries, and provides general office support including reception for The Catholic Messenger newspaper. The candidate will also process payroll and generate tax forms for St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

Strong organizational skills are required. Confidentiality and attention to detail is critical, and competency with Microsoft Office products, including Excel. A bachelor’s degree and experience with QuickBooks is preferred.

Salary is commensurate with experience.

Send cover letter, resume’ and application, available at https://www.davenportdiocese.org/employment , by September 29, 2023 to: The Director of Human Resources and Risk Management, Tiara Hatfield, at hatfield@davenportdiocese.org.