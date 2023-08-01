The Catholic Messenger

Catholics from the Diocese of Davenport are invited to the RIVER Pilgrimage Aug. 19-24 at various parishes in the Diocese of Peoria, Illinois.

Rock Island Vicariate Eucharistic Revival (RIVER) will be led by Father Luke Spannagel, a priest of the Diocese of Peoria and one of 58 National Eucharistic Revival preachers for the three-year revival.

Here is the schedule: