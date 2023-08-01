‘RIVER’ pilgrimage Aug. 19-24

The Catholic Messenger

Catholics from the Diocese of Davenport are invited to the RIVER Pilgrimage Aug. 19-24 at various parishes in the Diocese of Peoria, Illinois.

Rock Island Vicariate Eucharistic Revival (RIVER) will be led by Father Luke Spannagel, a priest of the Diocese of Peoria and one of 58 National Eucharistic Revival preachers for the three-year revival.

Here is the schedule:

  • Aug. 19, 8:30 a.m. Mass and retreat with the Knights of Columbus, St. Pius X Church, Rock Island.
  • Aug. 19, 5 p.m. Mass, 6 p.m. mission talk on the True Presence, St. Ambrose Church, Milan.
  • Aug. 20, 10 a.m. Mass at St. Patrick Church, Andalusia.
  • Aug. 20, 4 p.m. mission talk on the Mass as the perfect sacrifice, Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
  • Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. mission talk on healing through the Eucharist, St. Maria Goretti Church, Coal Valley.
  • Aug. 22, noon Mass, 12:45 p.m. mission talk on receiving Jesus in the Eucharist, St. John the Baptist Church, Rapids City.
  • Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. mission talk on Blessed Carlo Acutis and the eucharistic miracles, Sacred Heart Church, Rock Island.
  • Aug. 23, 11 a.m. to noon adoration and confession, 12:10 p.m. Mass, 1 p.m. mission on adoration as an extension of the perfect praise of the Mass, St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, Rock Island.
  • Aug. 23, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. adoration, 6:30 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. mission talk on Jesus in communion bringing us into deeper unity with him (simultaneous Spanish translation), St. Mary Church, Moline.
  • Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m. explanatory Mass with homily focused on union with Christ, one another and the communion of saints, Christ the King Church, Moline.

