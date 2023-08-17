Letters to the Editor – Aug. 17, 2023

The disconnect goes both ways

To the Editor:

In response to Rush Glick’s letter to editor in The Catholic Messenger, Aug. 3, 2023 regarding an ulterior motive; the disconnect straddles both aisles of our political parties. Many of those who so passionately oppose abortion support and even promote the death penalty. Let us all examine our motives.

JoAnn Snodgrass

Prince of Peace, Clinton

Thank you Archbishop-elect

To the Editor:

I wanted to thank Archbishop-elect Thomas Zinkula for his service to the Catholic Church and especially our diocese. He is such a visible participant in parish activities. I will miss his leadership and pray for a similar replacement. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Debbie Liagre

St. Anthony Parish, Davenport

50th wedding anniversary Mass

To the Editor:

My husband and I are looking forward to celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary in 2025 together with other couples in the diocese. However, in regards to the Mass and reception, I would like to suggest that a Mass and celebration be held in each deanery instead of one celebration in one community in the diocese. It could be organized within each deanery at a somewhat central location such as: Clinton-DeWitt, Grinnell-Pella, Ottumwa-Ottumwa, Iowa City-Lone Tree, and Davenport-Davenport.

Why five events? We live in Lovilia, which means a trip to Davenport is over an eight-hour roundtrip plus two hours for the Mass and reception. At age 75, this is a very strenuous schedule and all of the other couples will be around that age and may be traveling from similar distances. Our bishop may not have time in his schedule for five events, I understand that. While we would appreciate having our bishop as presider at the Mass, the local parish’s priest in each deanery could do it since it is the intention that counts more than who is the presider.

I believe more couples could and would attend if events were held in each deanery, closer to their homes. I ask that our next bishop give his kind consideration to this suggestion.

Thank you. Best wishes also, to Archbishop-elect Thomas Zinkula on his assignment to the Dubuque Archdiocese as archbishop. He has served us well in our diocese.

Susan and David Beary,

St. Peter Parish, Lovilia

(Editor’s note: The Diocese of Davenport earlier this year changed the number of deaneries to five.)