Fr. Okumu enters retirement

The Catholic Messenger

Father Richard Okumu, 66, retired effective Aug. 21. Born in Uganda, East Africa, he attended Katigando National Major Seminary. He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and also studied at Cambridge University in England and studied theology at Gregorian University in Rome.

Bishop Gerald O’Keefe ordained him to the priesthood Aug. 8, 1981 at Sacred Heart Church-Newton. Father Okumu served at Assumption High School-Davenport, St. Patrick Parish-Iowa City, Sacred Heart Parish-Kinross, Holy Trinity Parish-Richmond and St. Joseph Parish-Wellman.

After taking a leave of absence for studies, he served at St. Peter Parish-Cosgrove, St. Michael Parish-Holbrook, St. Bridget Parish-Victor, St. Patrick Parish-Brooklyn, Church of the Visitation Parish-Camanche, St. Mary Parish-Mechanicsville and St. Mary Parish-Tipton. Since July, he has served as senior priest at St. Thomas More Parish-Coralville and St. Patrick Parish-Iowa City.