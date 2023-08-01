Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Aug. 2

Wheatland — Celebrate Mass on the Prairie at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat at 10 a.m.

Aug. 3

Online — The Diocese of Davenport’s Social Action Office is hosting a lunch and learn, “Let Justice and Peace Flow” at noon on Zoom. Learn about free resources to prepare for the Season of Creation that begins Sept. 1. Join the Zoom meeting at https://tinyurl.com/DioDavLL

through Aug. 6

Bettendorf — Pet loss support sessions will take place in the Vianney Room of St. John Vianney Parish from 2-4 p.m. for five consecutive Sundays through Aug. 6. Email questions to StFrancisatSJV@gmail.com

Aug . 12-13

Davenport — A youth camp, “St. Philomena Academy,” will take place at St. Alphonsus Parish. Cost is $20 through June 30, $25 for late registration. Scholarships are available. Register on the parish websites or www.vinumnonhabent.com/youthcamp/

Davenport — The Vatican International Exhibition of the Eucharistic Miracles of the World will be on display in the All Saints Catholic School gymnasium Aug. 12 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Aug. 13 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Eucharistic adoration will take place in Holy Family Parish Aug. 12 from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. and Aug. 13 from noon-5 p.m.

Aug. 14

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting a retreat with Father Bob Miller and Mark Nimo from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the St. Clements Center at 2618 Boies Ave. Cost is $12. Call (563) 940-1873 for more information and to register.

Aug. 18

Coralville — Iowa City-based singer/songwriter David Zollo will perform at St. Thomas More Parish. Food trucks will be available starting at 5:30 p.m. with the concert starting around 7 p.m. in front of the church. Free will donations will be accepted to support the parish’s Growing More in Faith building campaign. Bring your own lawn chairs.

Aug. 21

Online — Each month, explore the core and depth of one of the world’s religions, honoring differences among faiths and emphasizing similarities. From 6-8 p.m., Johnathan Lanz Buffalo will talk about the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa. A free-will offering will be accepted. Email olpretreat@

chmiowa.org for a link.

Aug. 24

Bettendorf — The Tribunal staff of the Diocese of Davenport is planning an open forum on marriage, divorce and annulment at 6:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. Bring questions and learn what the Church teaches about marriage, divorce and the healing ministry of annulment. No reservation required. For questions, contact Beth Blough, tribunal auditor at (563) 888-4236.

Sept. 9

Davenport — Prairie Fire Ministries of Des Moines will lead an evening of adoration, reconciliation and healing prayer at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m. followed by adoration. Tim Jamison and Graeson Dall of Prairie Fire Ministries will offer talks at 5:30 p.m. A healing service will follow with several prayer teams, and priests will be available to hear confessions. Adoration will continue throughout the evening until benediction at 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 10

Chastity Project co-founder Jason Evert will speak at two diocesan parishes in September.

St. Patrick Parish in Iowa City will host Evert for a “double feature” presentation on Sept 10. Purified, a chastity presentation for teens, parents and adults, will take place from 4:30-6 p.m. After a one-hour break for dinner, the program will resume at 7 p.m. with “Theology of Your Body,” a presentation about the meaning of sex and the human body in the context of the Catholic faith. Reconciliation and eucharistic adoration will take place from 8-8:30 p.m. Cost is $20 through Aug. 15 for guests purchasing tickets via cash or check through the parish office. Guests who prefer to pay with debit or credit cards may do so at www.chastity.com for $25. For more information email jeeventic2023@gmail.com.

Evert will offer the Purified presentation at Our Lady of Victory Parish in Davenport on Sept. 11 from 6:30-8 p.m. Adoration and confession will follow from 8-8:30 p.m. Purchase tickets for $20 at https://tinyurl.com/4ej5m5fv.

June 17-24, 2024

Indianapolis — The 10th National Eucharistic Congress will take place June 17-21, 2024 as part of the three-year National Catholic Revival. The Diocese of Davenport received 250 discounted tickets at $200 each; these will be available on a first come, first served basis — limit 2 per person — and are available now. For more information, including how to request these discounted tickets, go to www.davenportdiocese.org/

national-eucharistic-congress-2024. Tickets for the National Eucharistic Congress are available to the public through the National Revival website (www.eucharisticcongress.org/), and will cost $350 per person.

ONGOING

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center hosts a bi-weekly podcast, The “Center.” Join host Marsha Thrall in exploring how active nonviolence and peacemaking are necessary and transformative practices within everyday life. Listen at https://clintonfranciscans.com or on your favorite podcasting app. Please note that the views expressed are individual views that do not necessarily reflect the views of the Clinton Franciscans.

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting an August book study of “American Carnage” by Fred Guttenberg Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. in the parish center Email nancjstone52@gmail.com for more information.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye and Bishop Thomas Zinkula. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) is seeking donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products to distribute to persons in need. A detailed list is available at https://tinyurl.com/ mpfy86r7. Drop off at HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center at 525 Fillmore St. in Davenport. Donors may also purchase items from HHSI’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/yc6fs9kj. To make a one-time or recurring donation go to https://humilityhomesandservices-bloom.

kindful.com/.

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is a ministry of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary located in rural east central Iowa on a 200-acre native grass prairie woodland along the Wapsipinicon River. Upcoming events include:

July 26, Paint Your Prayer, 6-9 p.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat. Choose your favorite spiritual quote and paint! Cost is $60 and includes supplies and appetizers.

Register for these and other retreats at olpretreat@chmiowa.org