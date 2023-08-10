Ask the future archbishop a question

Archbishop-elect Thomas Zinkula wants to know what’s on your mind!

Ask him a question that he will answer during the Catholic Messenger Conversations podcast to be recorded Sept. 1.

We’ll also publish the questions and responses in the Sept. 7 issue of The Catholic Messenger — print and e-editions — and on our social media platforms.

Please submit your questions via email by Aug. 25 to: Barb Arland-Fye, editor, at

arland-fye@davenportdiocese.org