Ask the future archbishop a question

Archbishop-elect Thomas Zinkula wants to know what’s on your mind!
Ask him a question that he will answer during the Catholic Messenger Conversations podcast to be recorded Sept. 1.
We’ll also publish the questions and responses in the Sept. 7 issue of The Catholic Messenger — print and e-editions — and on our social media platforms.
Please submit your questions via email by Aug. 25 to: Barb Arland-Fye, editor, at
arland-fye@davenportdiocese.org

