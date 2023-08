OFFICIAL

Diocese of Davenport

Bishop’s Office

Davenport, Iowa 52804

Appointment

Effective Monday, August 21, 2023

Rev. Richard U. Okumu, relieved of present assignment as senior priest at St. Thomas More Parish, Coralville and St. Patrick Parish, Iowa City, to retirement.

Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery

Chancellor