YOUTH MINISTER ST. MARY PARISH, SOLON, IOWA

St. Mary Parish in Solon is seeking to hire a part-time, faith filled youth minister to work with high school students. Hours are flexible, but include Wednesday evenings during the school year. Interested candidates, in good-standing with the Catholic Church, are invited to consider the opportunity. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to Fr. Charles Fladung by August 10, 2023 by email at fladungc@diodav.org or by mail: St. Mary Parish, 1749 Racine Ave NE, Solon IA52333. Background and safe environment checks are required for the position.

