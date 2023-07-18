SAU to host visit day – July 28, 2023

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Prospective students and their families are invited to Summer Visit Day at St. Ambrose University on July 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free event offers future first-year and transfer students who plan to enroll in 2024 or 2025 an immersive experience to explore the campus, connect with academic programs, and learn more about campus life.

Through campus tours, faculty panels and informational sessions, prospective students will gain insights to make informed decisions about the next steps in their education journey. See how the St. Ambrose University community endeavors to design a hands-on education that meets students’ individual needs and prepares them to join the next-generation workforce.

Participants have the option to meet with a Spanish-speaking admissions counselor or participate in a Spanish campus tour (details at sau.edu/día-de-visita-de-verano).

Registration is required. To learn more, see the full agenda and register for the event, visit sau.edu/summer-visit-day or contact the SAU admissions office at (563) 333-6300 or admit@sau.edu.