RECEPTIONIST THE DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT, DAVENPORT, IA

The Diocese of Davenport is looking for a part-time person for Receptionist. This position is responsible for greeting and directing visitors, answering and directing incoming calls, sorting the mail and packages, and some clerical support.

Strong organizational skills are required. Bilingual in English and Spanish/French is a plus. Confidentiality and attention to detail is critical, and competency with Microsoft Office products.

Send resume’ and application, available at https://www.davenportdiocese.org/employment , by July 28, 2023 to: The Director of Human Resources and Risk Management, Tiara Hatfield, at hatfield@davenportdiocese.org.