OFFICE COORDINATOR THE DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT, DAVENPORT, IOWA

The Diocese of Davenport is looking for a full-time, exempt person for Office Coordinator.

This position is responsible for oversight and coordination of reception and volunteers. Manage the projects and activities of the print room on a day-to-day basis; provide support to the departments and perform key administrative support for Diocesan offices.

Strong organizational skills are required. Confidentiality and attention to detail is critical, and competency with Microsoft Office products.

Send resume’ and application, available at https://www.davenportdiocese.org/employment , by July 28, 2023 to: The Director of Human Resources and Risk Management, Tiara Hatfield, at hatfield@davenportdiocese.org.