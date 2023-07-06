New logo, visual identity for St. Ambrose

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University (SAU) unveiled a revitalized institutional logo in the first stage of its new brand and visual identity rollout.

Drawing inspiration from the university’s legacy and its hopes for the future, the new logo pays homage to SAU’s Catholic tradition and Ambrosian past while embracing a future of possibilities, a press release stated. When combined, the new institutional logo creates a distinctly Ambrosian symbol for university branding inspired by campus architecture and anchored in the university’s heritage.

The logomark is the graphical element of a shield with three crosses and three bees. This visual image echoes a similar panel of stained glass from Christ the King Chapel. Designed by Anton Wendling of the University of Aachen, the windows were installed in 1953-1954. Inspiration for the shield also came from the university mace, the ceremonial staff used during formal university events such as commencements and convocations.

The wordmark is crafted in a variation of the Trajan font found in the works of the late Father Edward M. Catich, founder of the St. Ambrose University Art Department in 1939 and a world-renowned calligrapher, stone incisor and artist.

“The new logo and wordmark, specifically the inclusion of the bee, hive, cross and Trajan serif print, reflect our unique position as the only university named after St. Ambrose of Milan and recognizes the exemplary artistic contributions of the late Father Edward Catich,” said SAU President Amy C. Novak. “This new logo adds a level of sophistication to our branding and better reflects our emerging work on mission, vision and values.”

In 2022, SAU initiated a thorough revitalization of its university brand in collaboration with Simp­sonScarborough, an agency that specializes in integrated branding and marketing for higher education. This endeavor, driven by extensive research and community involvement, is now materializing through the development of a new visual identity system and messaging for institutional communication and marketing.

The new institutional logo does not replace or change the Fighting Bees athletics logo.