Helping the local Church/Ayudando a la Iglesia local

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Our faith challenges us to respond in some way to the pain and suffering that is so prevalent in our world. In fact, many of us experience firsthand some type of suffering each and every day. However, hopefully most of us also realize that we have been truly blessed in so many ways. As Christians, we are asked to share those blessings, to lend a helping hand, and to help alleviate the suffering of other members of our human family.

Pope Francis speaks often of the importance of remembering those in great need: “To live charitably means not looking out for our own interests but carrying the burdens of the weak and poorest among us.”

The Diocesan Works of Charity collection is one way that we, as a local Church, can help carry the burdens of the weak and the poor in our part of the world. In consultation with local parishes, the funds collected are redistributed to communities whose members are struggling mightily simply to meet the basic needs of food and shelter for themselves and their families.

This special collection to assist with charitable needs in the Diocese of Davenport will be taken up at all Masses on the weekend of July 22-23. I pray that the faithful in our diocese are inspired by the Holy Spirit, the same spirit that motivates us to listen to the cry of the poor, and in turn express our evangelizing zeal by helping those who are in great need. Thank you for sharing the Lord’s love by giving generously to this collection.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport

Ayudando a la Iglesia local

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

Nuestra fe nos desafía a responder de alguna manera al dolor y sufrimiento que prevalece en nuestro mundo. De hecho, muchos de nosotros experimentamos de primera mano algún tipo de sufrimiento todos los días. Sin embargo, es de esperar que la mayoría de nosotros también nos demos cuenta de que hemos sido verdaderamente bendecidos de muchas maneras. Como cristianos, se nos pide que compartamos esas bendiciones, que demos una mano amiga y ayudemos a aliviar el sufrimiento de otros miembros de nuestra familia humana.

Papa Francisco habla a menudo de la importancia de recordar a los más necesitados: “Vivir caritativamente significa no mirar por nuestros propios intereses sino llevar las cargas de los débiles y más pobres entre nosotros”.

La colecta por las Obras de Caridad Diocesanas es una forma en que nosotros, como iglesia local, podemos responder a aquellos en necesidad inmediata. En consulta con las parroquias locales, los fondos que se recauden, se distribuirán en las comunidades cuyos miembros luchan por satisfacer simplemente las necesidades básicas de alimentación y vivienda para ellos y sus familias.

Esta colecta especial para ayudar con las necesidades caritativas en la Diócesis de Davenport se llevará a cabo el fin de semana del 22 al 23 de julio. Pido a Dios, que los feligreses en nuestra diócesis sean inspirados por el Espíritu Santo, el mismo espíritu que nos mueve a escuchar el grito de los pobres y, a su vez, expresar de esa forma, nuestro celo evangelizador, ayudando a aquellos en gran necesidad. Gracias por compartir el amor del Señor al dar generosamente en esta colecta.

Sinceramente en Cristo,

Mons. Thomas R. Zinkula

Obispo de Davenport