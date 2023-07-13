Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 48 – Bishop Zinkula visits Vietnam

Bishop Thomas Zinkula talks about his recent trip to Vietnam, his fu-st to that cow1tiy in Southeast Asia.

Renew Our Hearts, copyright 2019 by Joe Mattingly. All rights reserved.

Published by NS Publications, 2325 James St., #11, Coralville, IA 52241.

Email: nspinfo@newmansingers.com. Voice/text: 319-331-8812.

For rights and reprint information, contact the publisher.

Recorded at Holy Mountain Studios, Coralville, IA.

You can hear all our podcasts on your favorite podcast platform including Apple podcasts, iHeartmedia, TuneIn and more.

This segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.