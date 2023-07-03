Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

July 5

Wheatland — Celebrate Mass on the Prairie at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat at 10 a.m. A free will donation will be accepted

July 9

Bettendorf — Pet loss support sessions will take place in the Vianney Room of St. John Vianney Parish from 2-4 p.m. for five consecutive Sundays beginning July 9. Email questions to StFrancisatSJV@gmail.com

July 22

Rock Island, Ill. — Three people from Iowa and Illinois will offer presentations at the Catholic Medical Association national conference in Phoenix in September. They will speak locally July 22 at St. Pius X Parish’s McCarthy Hall starting at 9 a.m. Each talk will be about 25 minutes in length and include time for questions and answers. The speakers and topics are:

• Chris McCormick Pries, clinical director of Vera French Community Medical Health Center, “The Psychology of Courage.”

• Dr. Greg Tudor, associate program director of the University of Illinois College of Medicine, “Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Finding Light Where Physician is Family Member and Patient.”

• Msgr. Mark Merdian, pastor of parishes in Ottawa, Illinois, “Courage in Health Care Administration.”

For more information email stthomasaquinasguild@gmail.com



July 27

Moline, Ill. — Support Christ Child Society of the Quad Cities’ ministries when you attend the performance of “Little Women” at Playcrafters Barn Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children. A portion of the adult ticket price will be donated. Cost includes snacks. Purchase tickets at ht

July 29

Long Grove — Msgr. Drake Shafer will celebrate his 50th anniversary to the priesthood with a Mass at 4 p.m. at St. Ann Parish. Reception to follow.

Aug . 11-13

Davenport — A youth camp, “St. Philomena Academy,” will take place at St. Alphonsus Parish. Cost is $20 through June 30, $25 for late registration. Scholarships are available. Register on the parish websites or www.vinumnonhabent.com/youthcamp/

Aug. 14

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting a retreat with Father Bob Miller and Mark Nimo from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the St. Clements Center at 2618 Boies Ave. Cost is $12. Call (563) 940-1873 for more information and to register.

June 17-24, 2024

Indianapolis — The 10th National Eucharistic Congress will take place June 17-21, 2024 as part of the three-year National Catholic Revival. The Diocese of Davenport received 250 discounted tickets at $200 each; these will be available on a first come, first served basis — limit 2 per person — and are available now. For more information, including how to request these discounted tickets, go to www.davenportdiocese.org/

national-eucharistic-congress-2024. Tickets for the National Eucharistic Congress are available to the public through the National Revival website (www.eucharisticcongress.org/), and will cost $350 per person.

ONGOING

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center hosts a bi-weekly podcast, The “Center.” Join host Marsha Thrall in exploring how active nonviolence and peacemaking are necessary and transformative practices within everyday life. Listen at https://clintonfranciscans.com or on your favorite podcasting app. Please note that the views expressed are individual views that do not necessarily reflect the views of the Clinton Franciscans.

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting a July book study of “Christ in Crisis: Why We Need to Reclaim Jesus’ by Jim Wallis Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. in the parish center starting July 10. Email nancjstone52@gmail.com for more information.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye and Bishop Thomas Zinkula. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.