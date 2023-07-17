BOOKKEEPER THE CATHOLIC MESSENGER, DAVENPORT, IA

The Diocese of Davenport is looking for a part-time person for Bookkeeper for the Catholic Messenger. This position manages records for accounts receivable, accounts payable and provides general office support including reception for the Catholic Messenger newspaper.

Strong organizational skills are required. Confidentiality and attention to detail is critical, and competency with Microsoft Office products and QuickBooks is needed.

Send resume’ and application, available at https://www.davenportdiocese.org/employment , by July 28, 2023 to: The Director of Human Resources and Risk Management, Tiara Hatfield, at hatfield@davenportdiocese.org.