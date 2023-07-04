4DiocesesCycling4Christ: Masses and hospitality on the RAGBRAI trail

The Catholic Messenger

Iowa’s four Catholic dioceses have teamed up to offer spiritual food for the journey as RAGBRAI bicyclists and their support crews make their way across Iowa July 22-29 for the 50th anniversary of this cycling celebration.

The four dioceses will offer Mass at most of the overnight stops during the 500-mile RAGBRAI journey, in the spirit of the national Eucharistic Revival underway. Check out the website lumenmedia.org/ragbrai-2023 for specific details.

All are welcome to attend the liturgies — from cyclists to their supporters to spectators and businesses — to experience the hospitality of the Catholic dioceses and the people who are part of the dioceses. Some of the dioceses will also offer the sacrament of reconciliation and adoration. Some of the parishes plan to serve meals (generally for a modest charge).

Here are locations and times for Masses:

July 22: Blessing of bikes (3:45 p.m.), Mass (4 p.m.), St. Boniface Church, 703 W. 5th St., Sioux City, Bishop Walker Nickless presiding.

July 23: Mass at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Spanish) at St. Mary Church, 320 Seneca St., Storm Lake, Father Brent Lingle presiding.

July 24: Mass at 7 a.m. at St. Mary Parish, Storm Lake. Confessions at 2 p.m., Mass at 3 p.m., St. John Paul II Parish, St. Lawrence Church, 1607 N. West St., Carroll, Father Patrick Behm presiding.

July 25: Mass at 5 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2210 Lincoln Way, Ames. Father Kyle Digmann presiding.

July 26: Mass at 8 a.m., Ascension Parish, St. Malachy Church, 207 Gerald St., Madrid, Father Tim Johnson presiding. Adoration follows until noon. Mass at 5 p.m. at St. Ambrose Cathedral, 607 High St., Des Moines, Bishop William Joensen, presiding. Tours available at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. sacrament of reconciliation available.

July 27: Mass at 4:30 p.m., St. Patrick Parish, 900 Park St., Tama, Father Michael McAndrew presiding. Dinner will follow.

July 28: Mass at 6:15 p.m., St. Thomas More Church, 3000 12th Ave., Coralville, Bishop Thomas Zinkula presiding.

Stops in the Davenport Diocese

Oxford

St. Mary Parish will serve pies at the Oxford fire station July 28 at the corner of Augusta and Wilson streets, beginning at 8 a.m. until the pies are gone. Freewill donation for a slice. Proceeds go toward the stained glass windows at the church.

Coralville

Bishop Thomas Zinkula will celebrate Mass at 6:15 p.m. July 28 at St. Thomas More Church.

Muscatine

Parishioners from Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish and other churches in Muscatine will sell pies July 29 at a tent outside the Red Brick Building along the riverfront. Catholic Daughters will help slice and package and the Knights of Columbus will help transport pies. Stand opens at 6:30 a.m. and remains open until pies sell out.