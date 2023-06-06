Totus Tuus schedule – Summer 2023

The Catholic Messenger

Several parishes in the Davenport Diocese are hosting or co-hosting Totus Tuus this summer. Totus Tuus is a summer catechetical program with an emphasis on vocations. Totus Tuus has a grade school program during the day and a junior/senior high program in the evening. The schedule is as follows:

Week 1: June 10-16 — Clinton/Camanche

Week 2: June 17-23 —Mount Pleasant

Week 3: June 24-30 —DeWitt/Grand Mound

Week 4: July 8-14 — Columbus Junction/West Liberty

Week 5: July 15-21 — Burlington

Week 6: July 22-28 — Newton

Week 7: July 29-Aug. 4 — Solon

To register your child for Totus Tuus, please contact the hosting parish for your desired week. For more information about the Totus Tuus program go to https://www.davenportdiocese.org/totus-tuus