Totus Tuus program continues – Summer 2023

Totus Tuus — Latin for “totally yours” — is a weeklong Catholic youth program dedicated to sharing the Gospel and promoting the Catholic faith through evangelization, catechesis, Christian witness and eucharistic worship. Participants explore vocations in a broad sense. This includes priesthood, consecrated life, lay ministry, marriage and the diaconate.

Parishes in Columbus Junction and West Liberty will host July 10-14, followed by Burlington July 17-21, Newton July 24-28 and Solon July 31-Aug. 4.

To register your child for Totus Tuus or to volunteer, contact the hosting parish for your desired week. For more information about the Totus Tuus program go to https://www.davenportdiocese.org/totus-tuus.

