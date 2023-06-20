Stargazing at observatory – June 24, July 15, 22, Aug.12, 19 and Sept. 9, 23 – 2023

DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University and the Quad Cities Astronomical Society welcome all to the Menke Observatory for a free night of stargazing.

At sunset, visitors can use the observatory telescope or bring their own to enjoy the night sky throughout the summer.

The observatory will be open: June 24, July 15, 22, Aug.12, 19 and Sept. 9, 23. For more event information, visit https://www.sau.edu/events. The Menke Observatory is located at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center at 3155 52nd Ave, Dixon, Iowa.

To receive information or in case of a weather cancellation, contact Robert Mitchell at MitchellRobertC@sau.edu or (563) 333-6141, or go to the AmbroseAstro or Quad Cities Astronomical Society Facebook pages.