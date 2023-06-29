St. Ambrose, Trinity College sign agreement

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University in Davenport and Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences in Rock Island, Illinois have designed a dual-degree program. Qualified students will earn a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical sciences from St. Ambrose and a Bachelor of Science degree in health sciences with a major in medical laboratory sciences (MLS) from Trinity College.

The collaborative effort allows students to gain clinical experience and achieve national certification as clinical laboratory scientists. Students enrolled in the dual-degree program completing their third year at St. Ambrose may apply to Trinity’s MLS program. Students will complete the required 40 hours of clinical practicum experience at Trinity. The articulation agreement creates an opportunity for students to qualify for the National Accreditation Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS) certification exam after completing program requirements.

“This collaboration comes at a critical time, as there is currently a shortage of up to 25,000 certified medical laboratory scientists both locally and nationwide,” said Brenda Peters, a St. Ambrose biology professor. The agreement “aims to address the shortage and meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the field.”

Trinity College students can complete their MLS program in a hybrid format, combining online and in-person courses. The curriculum incorporates hands-on clinical experiences.

In joining forces, St. Ambrose and Trinity “are empowering students to excel in the field of medical laboratory science, ensuring a brighter future for aspiring laboratory professionals,” said Stephanie Tieso, medical lab sciences instructor, program director and coordinator of Trinity’s Bachelor of Science in health sciences.

