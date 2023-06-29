Selden to serve as principal of Lourdes Catholic School in Bettendorf

The Catholic Messenger

BETTENDORF — Katie Selden, who served as principal of Lourdes Catholic School from 2009-12, returns to Lourdes as its leader July 1.

Prior to leading Lourdes the first time, Selden was dean of students for three years at Assumption High School in Davenport. Her career in education spans from first-grade teacher to college professor. Currently she is on faculty in the education department at St. Ambrose University in Davenport where she teaches K-8 methods courses for science and social studies, the general education course in physical geography and two middle school endorsement courses.

Selden earned her BA in elementary education and Catholic studies from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. After teaching for several years, she completed two master’s programs in Catholic leadership and K-12 educational licensure at St. Mary University in Winona, Minnesota.

In addition to her work as a classroom teacher and administrator, she has served as a member of the school accreditation team, provided leadership in curriculum writing, oversaw school transportation and managed a school safe environment program. She also assisted in developing and implementing student good conduct policies, developed and moderated college-level online courses and resources and evaluated faculty and staff with a goal-oriented, proactive and positive style, according to a Scott County Catholic Schools news release.

“Faith is at the center for Selden, who still makes time to volunteer in a number of capacities amidst her full career path,” the news release stated. She has served in athletic coaching capacities, volunteered as a Family Museum board member and as a Women’s Choice Center client advocate, among other things.

“This is a very exciting time for Catholic education both in Bettendorf and Scott County,” Selden said. “I feel extremely blessed that God has placed me in a position to serve my community in this capacity. I am beyond excited and I can’t wait to be part of the continued journey of educational collaboration between Lourdes and St. John Vianney parishes with the building of our new St. Joan of Arc Catholic School.”

Father Jason Crossen, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, said, “Katie stood out because of her experience with Catholic schools, her enthusiasm for teamwork and her desire to see students and families exceed in faith and education.”

Her “exceptional relationship with staff stood out,” Father Crossen said. That collaborative trait will be very helpful in “moving into a new regional system with Scott County Catholic Schools and the One Faith, One Family, One Future Campaign to build a new school and church. We are looking forward to having Katie on board as we move into a very exciting future with the church and school in Bettendorf.”

Selden and her husband Ben have daughters Abby and Mary who are juniors at Assumption and Annie who is in first grade at Lourdes.