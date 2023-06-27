Property tax exception for seniors

Iowans who are 65 or older and own the home they live in have until July 1 to apply for a new property tax exemption.

The tax plan Governor Reynolds signed into law earlier this year includes a new property tax exemption for Iowa seniors. It will reduce the taxable value of a home by $3250 on property taxes for the 2023 assessment year (due Fall 2024 and Spring 2025). For the 2024 assessment year, the exemption doubles to $6500. The exemption is a reduction in the taxable value of property – not a direct reduction in the amount of property taxes owed.

Iowans who were at least 65 years old by Jan. 1 of this year have until July 1 to file a form with their local county assessor to claim the 2023 assessment year exemption (bring a photo ID). Once the exemption is granted, there’s no need to reapply in future years.

