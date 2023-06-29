Marching for life in Iowa

By Anne Marie Cox and Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

The annual Iowa March for Life took place June 24 at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines. Participants celebrated the end of Roe v. Wade, while acknowledging that there is still work to be done in Iowa. Earlier this month, Iowa’s Supreme Court rejected a bid to reinstate a six-week abortion ban in the state.

Maggie DeWitt, the executive director of Iowa’s Pulse Life Advocates, said Iowa lawmakers should call a special session to pass new abortion restrictions. She also praised the work of pro-life advocates through the years. “Because of all of you — your endless prayers, your blood, sweat and tears and your resolve to keep pressing, we are here today and we can celebrate” the end of Roe v. Wade, “one of the most devastating court rulings in the history of America.”

Lucas Bean, a member of St. Patrick Parish in Iowa City, attended the rally. “Today, being in Iowa for six years now and hoping to be an Iowan for the rest of my life, I hope that Iowa will have a change of heart in passing another heartbeat bill and that (lawmakers know) we’re not going to back down. This isn’t the end. We always have to fight for life.”