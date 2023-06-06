Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

June 10

Mount Pleasant — Father Paul Connelly will mark 40 years as a priest with a Mass at 5:30 p.m. and reception to follow at St. Alphonsus Parish.

June 11

Sugar Creek — A Corpus Christi Mass and procession will take place at St. Joseph Church at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served.

June 14

Wheatland — Celebrate Mass at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat at 10 a.m.

June 15

Coralville — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting a Juneteenth prayer vigil and international food potluck at 6 p.m.

June 15-17

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish is hosting a rummage sale in the John F. Kennedy school gym June 15-16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 17 from 8 a.m. to noon.

June 16

Davenport — The Red Dinner Sacred Heart Cathedral Celebration starts at 4 p.m. with Mass at the cathedral. Drinks are served at 5 p.m. and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Rogalski Center at St. Ambrose University. Cost is $60 per person or $480 per table before May 25. After that date, the cost goes up $5 per person. Reserve tickets online at shcdavenport.org, call (563) 324-3257 or find the form in this week’s Catholic Messenger on page 9.

June 17

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish is hosting June Fest from 5:30-9 p.m. Enjoy bingo, food, games, music and prizes. Tickets are $1 each for food and games.

June 20

Coralville — An open forum on marriage, divorce and annulment presented by the diocesan tribunal staff will take place at St. Thomas More Parish at 6:30 p.m. Bring your questions and learn what the Church teaches about marriage, divorce and the healing ministry of annulment. No reservations required. Call Beth Blough with questions at (563) 888-4236.

June 24

Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa March for Life will take place outside the Iowa State Capitol on the west steps. A rally will begin at 1 p.m. with the march at 1:45 p.m. This is an opportunity to celebrate the end of Roe v Wade while advocating for stricter abortion laws in Iowa.

June 24-27

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish and Holy Family Parish are hosting a joint Eucharistic Marian Mission with Father Jewel Aytona of the Fathers of Mercy. Father Aytona will celebrate Mass at St. Alphonsus June 24 and 25. He will celebrate Mass at Holy Family June 26 and 28, followed by a talk on the Eucharist and confession. He will also give a talk June 27 at 6 p.m. at St. Alphonsus followed by Mass and a procession around the church neighborhood.

June 30 – July 1

Keokuk — Keokuk Catholic is hosting an all-school reunion weekend. This event is for anyone who has attended a Keokuk Catholic school. The event includes a meet and greet at the Knights of Columbus Hall June 30 at 6 p.m., a reunion Mass at Church of All Saints Parish July 1 at 4:30 p.m. officiated by alumnus Father Marty Goetz. Dinner will follow from 5-7 p.m., and the celebration continues until midnight. Make reservations by calling the school office at (319) 524-5450 or sending an email to info@keokukcatholic.org. Tickets are $30 per person for dinner and all festivities or $20 for reunion only (no dinner).

July 27

Moline, Ill. — Support Christ Child Society of the Quad Cities’ ministries when you attend the performance of “Little Women” at Playcrafters Barn Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children. A portion of the adult ticket price will be donated. Cost includes snacks. Purchase tickets at ht

Aug . 11-13

avenport — A youth camp, “St. Philomena Academy,” will take place at St. Alphonsus Parish. Cost is $20 through June 30, $25 for late registration. Scholarships are available. Register on the parish websites or www.vinumnonhabent.com/youthcamp/

Aug. 14

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting a retreat with Father Bob Miller and Mark Nimo from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the St. Clements Center at 2618 Boies Ave. Cost is $12. Call (563) 940-1873 for more information and to register.



ONGOING

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting a May book study of “Made in the USA: The Sex Trafficking of America’s Children’’ by Alisa Jordheim Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. in the parish center. Contact Nancy Stone with questions at nancjstone52@gmail.com