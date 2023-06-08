Appointments – July 1, 2023

Diocese of Davenport
Bishop’s Office
Davenport, Iowa 52804

Appointments
Effective Saturday, July 1, 2023
Rev. Duoc “Dominic” Hoang Nguyen, newly-ordained, to parochial vicar of Divine Mercy Parish, Burlington and St. Mary Parish, Dodgeville.
Rev. Isaac Valentine Doucette, newly-ordained, to parochial vicar of Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish, Muscatine.
Rev. Mr. Dane Dickinson, newly-ordained, returning to studies at Mundelein Seminary, Mundelein, Illinois.

 

Thomas Zinkula
Bishop of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery
Chancellor

