Diocese of Davenport

Bishop’s Office

Davenport, Iowa 52804

Appointments

Effective Saturday, July 1, 2023

Deacon Steve Barton, relieved of present assignment as deacon and parish life coordinator of St. Andrew Parish, Blue Grass, and assigned as deacon at St. John Vianney Parish, Bettendorf.

Deacon Dan Freeman, while remaining as deacon and parish life coordinator of St. Mary Parish, Wilton, assigned as deacon and interim parish life coordinator of St. Andrew Parish, Blue Grass.

Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery

Chancellor