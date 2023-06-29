OFFICIAL
Diocese of Davenport
Bishop’s Office
Davenport, Iowa 52804
Appointments
Effective Saturday, July 1, 2023
Deacon Steve Barton, relieved of present assignment as deacon and parish life coordinator of St. Andrew Parish, Blue Grass, and assigned as deacon at St. John Vianney Parish, Bettendorf.
Deacon Dan Freeman, while remaining as deacon and parish life coordinator of St. Mary Parish, Wilton, assigned as deacon and interim parish life coordinator of St. Andrew Parish, Blue Grass.
Thomas Zinkula
Bishop of Davenport
Deacon David Montgomery
Chancellor