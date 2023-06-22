Acts of mercy and charity

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

On Aug. 14, 2021 a powerful earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale struck within 100 miles of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince. More than 2,000 people were killed, 12,000 were injured and 300 were missing. Then widespread damage to houses and other structures was worsened by a tropical storm that hit the island shortly afterward. In responding to the urgent needs of the victims of these disasters, Pope Francis donated €200,000 ($214,000) through the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development to support immediate emergency relief efforts in the most affected dioceses in Haiti.

Your contribution to the Peter’s Pence collection helps fund not only all of the activities of the dicasteries of the Roman Curia that assist the pope in the exercise of his ministry, but also a number of solidarity projects that aid those most in need. To learn more about the ways in which this collection supports the Holy Father’s ministry of mercy, visit https://www.obolodisanpietro.va/en/cos-e-l-obolo.html (English) or https://www.obolodisanpietro.va/es/cos-e-l-obolo.html (español).

Please prayerfully consider supporting this year’s collection as an act of mercy and charity. Join our brothers and sisters in faith from around the globe to help Pope Francis carry out his ministry to the universal Church and reach out to the most marginalized in our world.

Thank you and may God bless you abundantly.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport

Actos de misericordia y caridad

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

El 14 de agosto de 2021, un terrible terremoto de 7,2 en la escala de Richter golpeó a 100 millas de la capital haitiana de Puerto Príncipe. Más de 2.000 personas murieron, 12.000 resultaron heridas y 300 desaparecieron. Luego, el daño generalizado a las casas y otras estructuras se vio agravado por una tormenta tropical que azotó la isla poco después. En respuesta a las necesidades urgentes de las víctimas de estos desastres, el Papa Francisco donó €200 000 ($214 000) a través del Dicasterio para la Promoción del Desarrollo Humano Integral del Vaticano para apoyar los esfuerzos de ayuda de emergencia inmediata en las diócesis más afectadas en Haití.

Su contribución a la colecta al Óbolo de San Pedro, ayuda a financiar no solo las actividades de los dicasterios de la Curia romana, que ayudan al Papa en el ejercicio de su ministerio, sino también una serie de proyectos solidarios que ayudan a los más necesitados. Para obtener más información sobre las formas en que esta colección apoya el ministerio de misericordia del Santo Padre, visite https://www.obolodisanpietro.va/en/cos-e-l-obolo.html (inglés) ó https://www.obolodisanpietro.va/es/cos-e-l-obolo.html (español).

Por favor, considere apoyar la colecta de este año, con espíritu de oración y como un acto de misericordia y caridad. Únase a nuestros hermanos y hermanas en la fe de todo el mundo, para ayudar al Papa Francisco en su ministerio a la Iglesia Universal y para llegar a los más marginados de nuestro mundo.

¡Gracia, y que Dios los colme de bendiciones!

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Thomas R. Zinkula

Obispo de Davenport