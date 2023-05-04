Helping those in Latin America / Ayudando a los católicos en Latinoamérica

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Our diocese will take up the collection for the Church in Latin America on the weekend of May 6-7. For more than 50 years, this collection has been a way for Catholics in the United States to unite more closely with our brothers and sisters in faith throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

The collection supports diocesan catechetical and family life ministries, seminary studies, and formation programs for religious sisters and brothers. It also helps the poorest dioceses obtain basic necessities that they otherwise would be unable to afford, which would leave them unable to minister effectively to the faithful.

At the far eastern end of the island of Cuba, the priests in the Diocese of Guantánamo-Baracoa traverse bad roads over rough mountainous terrain, which make up 75% of the diocese’s total land area, to bring the Word of God and the sacraments to the faithful living there. The funds donated to the Collection for the Church in Latin America help the priests stay on the road by offsetting fuel and vehicle repair costs.

Besides giving at Mass or through your parish’s online giving platform, the #iGiveCatholicTogether (usccb.igivecatholictogether.org/organizations/usccb-church-in-latin-america) website also accepts online funds for the collection. Your support truly makes a difference. Thank you and God bless you.

For more information on the Church in Latin America and the many projects funded by the collection, please visit www.usccb.org/latin-america.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport

Ayudando a los católicos en Latinoamérica

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

Nuestra diócesis hará una Colecta para la Iglesia en América Latina el fin de semana del 6 al 7 de mayo. Durante más de 50 años, esta colecta ha sido, una manera para que los católicos de los Estados Unidos se unan más estrechamente con nuestros hermanos y hermanas en la fe de América Latina y el Caribe.

La colecta apoya los ministerios diocesanos de catequesis y vida familiar, estudios en los seminarios y en los programas de formación para hermanas y hermanos religiosos. También ayuda a las diócesis más pobres a conseguir las necesidades básicas, que de otro modo no podrían pagar, lo que las dejaría con muchas limitaciones para servir a la comunidad.

En el extremo oriental de la isla de Cuba, los sacerdotes de la Diócesis de Guantánamo-Baracoa, recorren caminos en malas condiciones sobre un terreno accidentado y montañoso, que representan el 75% de la superficie total de la diócesis, para llevar la Palabra de Dios y los sacramentos a los fieles que viven allí. Los fondos donados a la Colecta para la Iglesia en América Latina ayudan a los sacerdotes a mantenerse en el camino y poder cubrir los costos de reparación de vehículos y combustible.

Además de dar su ofrenda en Misa o a través de la plataforma de donaciones en línea de su parroquia, el sitio web #iGiveCatholicTogether (usccb.igivecatholictogether.org/organizations/usccb-church-in-latin-america) también acepta fondos en línea para la colecta. Su apoyo realmente hace la diferencia. Gracias y que Dios le bendiga.

Para obtener más información sobre la Iglesia en América Latina y los muchos proyectos financiados por la colecta, visite www.usccb.org/latin-america.

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Thomas R. Zinkula

Obispo de Davenport